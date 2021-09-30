CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: MPSC's public hearing on Consumers Energy's integrated resource plan to be postponed due to COVID-19

 6 days ago

UPDATE: MPSC's public hearing on Consumers Energy's integrated resource plan to be postponed due to COVID-19 The Michigan Public Service Commission today announced it is postponing a public hearing on Consumers Energy's long-range plan for providing electric service, set for this afternoon at Saginaw Valley State University, out of an abundance of caution because employees of the MPSC were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

CBS Boston

I-Team: Concrete Cracking At Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Building

SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – It’s a form of concrete degradation sometimes called concrete cancer and one nuclear watch dog group says several structures at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant have it. “Seabrook is the first U.S. reactor known to have the problem,” said Natalie Hildt Treat, Executive Director at C-10 Research and Education Foundation. The plant and the NRC, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, have been monitoring the concern for years. Just recently federal regulators found the cracking concrete has grown. Hildt Treat calls it slow moving, “but definitely progressing.” The NRC says it’s one structure, limited and there’s plenty of time to fix it....
Michigan's distributed generation program capacity grew 37% in 2020 and added 2,400 customers, MPSC report finds

Michigan's distributed generation program capacity grew 37% in 2020 and added 2,400 customers, MPSC report finds. Participation in Michigan's distributed energy generation program grew in 2020, with program capacity increasing 37%, the Michigan Public Service Commission's annual distributed generation (DG) report found. Since 2006, participation has grown every year. According...
Public meeting on ANR’s plans for COVID relief funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hosting a public meeting to discuss a variety of environmental topics, including the agency’s plan to invest about $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on water infrastructure projects. The meeting takes place Thursday from 4 to...
MPSC announces dates, topics for technical conference on electric reliability, storm response and preparedness

MPSC announces dates, topics for technical conference on electric reliability, storm response and preparedness. The Michigan Public Service Commission today announced additional details about the technical conference the agency will hold as part of its efforts to address concerns raised after repeated major power outages across the state during extreme storms this summer.
EGLE announces creation of external technical panel to advise on lead reduction, corrosion control in municipal drinking water systems

EGLE announces creation of external technical panel to advise on lead reduction, corrosion control in municipal drinking water systems. EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced the creation of a panel of drinking water experts to advise the agency on...
AG Nessel's Intervention in DTE Case Saves Customers More Than $3 Million

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's latest consumer advocacy before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will save DTE customers close to $3.2 million. In its order, released at its meeting last Friday, the MPSC approved a net under-recovery of $145,023 in DTE Electric's 2019 Power Supply Cost Recovery (PSCR) Reconciliation case. The Commission concurred with Nessel's analysis and argument in disallowing recovery from customers of $2,718,764 related to an unsupported request for limestone costs and $439,000 related to unsupported trona costs.
First of two hearings is Thursday on Consumers Energy's long-range plans for providing electricity service

First of two hearings is Thursday on Consumers Energy's long-range plans for providing electricity service. The Michigan Public Service Commission issued a reminder that the first of two public hearings is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, for Commissioners to hear public input on Consumers Energy Co.'s integrated resource plan, or IRP, outlining the utility's plans for delivering electricity to its residential and business customers in Michigan.
Why nuclear plants are shutting down

The infamous Indian Point nuclear plant, located roughly 30 miles north of Manhattan, shut down earlier this year. To many, the shutdown was a victory following decades of protests about safety and environmental concerns. Here’s the problem: When operating, Indian Point provided more electricity than is produced annually by all solar and wind in New York state.
No Change to COD’s Refund Policy Due to COVID-19

There will be no refunds for COD students taking 16-week courses who choose to not get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. In a personal interview on Oct. 28, Vice President Jim Bente said, “We currently have a procedure in place for certain situations. We will be following our normal procedure. If you drop because you don’t want to get tested, no, we will not be providing refunds.” The decision came after a meeting of COD administrators last Tuesday.
Portland’s massive clean energy fund plans $100M spending spree to fight climate change, promote racial and social justice

Portland city officials are preparing to bankroll a new bonanza of clean energy projects and jobs geared toward the city’s historically marginalized communities. About $100 million will be up for grabs before the end of 2022 for local nonprofit groups that can retrofit low-income homes, plant trees in sun-scorched neighborhoods and perform other activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or build green energy workforces.
Farm Workers’ Advocates Claim Proposed Rules By Colorado Department Of Labor Regarding Overtime Is Unfair

DENVER (CBS4)– Leaders in the Latinx community are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to provide equal overtime rights for farm workers. The group said proposed rules by the Colorado Department of Labor Enforcement would negatively impact farm workers and communities of color. (credit: CBS) The proposed rule would exempt some farm employees from receiving 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day overtime pay. They would only receive overtime after 60 hours a week as part of a phased-in plan. Advocates say excluding farm workers from getting overtime is unfair compared to the way other seasonal workers are treated. (credit: CBS) “Like all the other workers in seasonal industries. Like the tourist industries. Like my goodness, our ski industry up in those beautiful mountains. Like all of the other seasonal industries, they all pay their workers overtime,” said former Colorado State Sen. Polly Baca. Advocates say the proposed rule increases the risk of farm workers being overworked and potentially injured on the job. The Colorado Department of Labor is hosting a public comment session on the proposed changes Nov. 1 but comments are being taken online now.
Monthly Report of Business Decisions

This monthly report contains decisions on game, fish and land use orders, land transactions, and mineral and land management transactions. Approved orders, as well as the full Natural Resources Commission meeting schedule can be found on the NRC webpage. Timetable for Decisions. No pending decision listed will be made until...
