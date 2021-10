Paul McCartney has revealed the story behind The Beatles song “Rocky Racoon”.McCartney opened up about the song’s origins in an interview with Bob Mortimer. A clip from the interview was released which comes from McCartney’s upcoming biography, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, which is set for release on 2 November.It will recount McCartney’s songwriting from his earliest compositions to the songs he wrote in The Beatles, Wings, and then on to his present solo career.The clip sees McCartney talking about the story behind the song “Rocky Raccoon,” which contains the line: “Now the doctor came in stinking of...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO