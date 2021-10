As the “roller-coaster ride” of 2021 nears an end, Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain says the company has shifted its focus to 2022 and beyond. “Obviously, we don’t like giving up on any period. But we are more determined to do well in 2022 and 2023, even if that means accepting short-term hits this year,” Fain said in the latest of his regular video messages to travel advisors.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO