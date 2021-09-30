CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Periodontal evaluation of palatally impacted maxillary canines treated by closed approach with ultrasonic surgery and orthodontic treatment: a retrospective pilot study

By Camilla Grenga
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82510-y, published online 02 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Statistical analysis section, where. “Subsequently, for each tooth and for each site, a comparison was made between the quantitative distributions of the test group samples with control group samples...

Nature.com

Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A microfluidic approach to rescue ALS motor neuron degeneration using rapamycin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97405-1, published online 13 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid. Affiliations. Microinstruments and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Study on discriminant method of rock type for porous carbonate reservoirs based on Bayesian theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98154-x, published online 20 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Xinxin Fang and Hong Feng were incorrectly listed as equally contributing authors. Consequently, the equal contribution statement has now been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. China Coal Research...
CHEMISTRY
stonybrook.edu

Research Could Offer New Approach to Treating Infections

A research team led by David Thanassi, Zhang family professor and chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Renaissance School of Medicine, has used molecular biology and cryoelectron microscopy to successfully unravel the structure of bacterial appendages called P pili. These pili are deployed by uropathogenic strains of Escherichia coli bacteria that cause kidney infections. The structure of P pili has been elusive to scientists for many years. The finding, published in Nature Communications, is a key step in order to target P pili in the infection process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertions in solid tumours: from biology to treatment

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation of Giuseppe Luigi Banna was incomplete and should have read ‘Candiolo Cancer Institute, FPO-IRCCS, Candiolo, Italy’. In addition, ‘Chomosome’ was misspelled in figures 1 and 3. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional programs of neoantigen-specific TIL in anti-PD-1-treated lung cancers

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03752-4 Published online 21 July 2021. In the originally published version of this Article there were three labeling errors in Fig. 1. The cluster names for “CD8-MHCII” and “CD8-proliferating” were switched and the cluster names for “Stem-like memory” and “MAIT” were switched (Fig. 1c). Their positions have now been corrected. In Fig. 1d, a typo in the “SCL4A10” gene label has been corrected to “SLC4A10.” The legend for Fig. 1c originally referred to the heatmap as displaying the “top-5” most differential genes. This has been corrected to “the top-3” most differential genes. In the eighth paragraph of main text, a typo in the gene name “LINC02246” has been corrected to “LINC02446.” Further, in Supplementary Table 9, the data point “5” was missing in the Number of nonsynonymous mutations per exome column for patient NY016-007; this has now been corrected. The original Article has been corrected online.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hyperoxia-activated circulating extracellular vesicles induce lung and brain injury in neonatal rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87706-w, published online 22 April 2021. The Competing Interests statement in the original version of this Article was incorrect. “The authors declare no competing interests.”. “JPdRV, WDD and RWK are co-founders and managing members of InflamaCORE, LLC and have licensed patents on inflammasome proteins as biomarkers...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A single-cell atlas and lineage analysis of the adult Drosophila ovary

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19361-0, published online 6 November 2020. This Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Lauren E. Byrnes, which was incorrectly given as Laurean E. Byrnes. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 3P and Fig. 6B. In...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of mechanical circulatory support and immunomodulation therapy on outcome of patients with fulminant myocarditis: Chinese registry of fulminant myocarditis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 350 (2021) Cite this article. Patients presenting with acute myocarditis and sudden hemodynamic instability (termed fulminant myocarditis [FM]) still have a high mortality and need for heart transplantation, up to 28% at 60 days.1,2,3 Recent scientific statements and expert opinion consensus suggests early use of temporary mechanical circulatory supports (t-MCS).3,4 Specifically, Chinese scientific statement proposed an extensive use of t-MCS combined with immunoregulatory therapy (IT),4 although formal trials are lacking. We present a multicenter, retrospective study to compare the outcome of patients who were treated with t-MCS and IT vs. patients who didn’t receive these treatments. We included patients with the diagnosis of FM based on the presence of viral prodromal signs/symptoms followed by acute onset of severe heart failure (HF) without other relevant differential diagnosis or pre-existing cardiac disorders. Patients who received both t-MCS and IT during hospitalization were classified as t-MCS+IT group. T-MCS used were intra-aortic balloon pulsation (IABP) (median duration 7 days, first to third quartile [Q1–Q3, 4–8]) or venous-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) (median duration 5 days [Q1–Q3, 5–7], or both. IT included methylprednisolone (200–400 mg) or dexamethasone (20–40 mg), qd for 3–5 days of intravenous (IV) and then gradually down titrated and weaned in 7–10 days, and IV immunoglobulin (10–20 g qd for the 3–5 days and then 10 g for another 3–5 days). Patients who didn’t receive both t-MCS and IT were classified as non-t-MCS+IT 3 group. Statistical differences were analyzed using the Mann–Whitney U test for continuous variables. Categorical variables were compared using Fisher’s exact test or χ2 test.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE

