How to See the Draconids Meteor Shower 2021 Peak on October 8

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...

ASTRONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO