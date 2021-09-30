Louisiana Defense flourishes with Gardner back in lineup
Louisiana’s defense had another strong showing, holding Georgia Southern to 1-of-5 on fourth-down conversions, forcing two fumbles and picking off one pass. Linebacker Ferrod Gardner led the way with 11 tackles, the fifth double-digit tackle performance of his career, and added 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a 0.5 sack. Fellow linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill was credited with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a 0.5 sack as well.www.cenlanow.com
