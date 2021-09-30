CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized, with one politician saying Thursday that his party plans to challenge the outcome of the vote. Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Berlin on Sunday as voters struggled...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

OSCE Election Observers Record Election Problems in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – Election observers for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded the blackouts during the elections in Berlin on Sunday. “We have learned about the problems in the Berlin polling stations,” Latvian political scientist Lolita Cigane told the Germany editorial network (RND / Tuesday). She heads the OSCE expert team which observed the federal elections in Germany.
ELECTIONS
WOKV

The Latest: Laschet: Every vote counts in Germany's election

BERLIN — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc to become Germany’s new leader, says the election result “will come down to every vote.”. Recent polls point to a very close race between Laschet’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing...
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

Super Sunday election with four votes begins in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – In Berlin, in addition to the general elections, the elections for the House of Representatives started on Sunday. In addition, the inhabitants of the capital elect twelve new district parliaments. In addition, they can vote in a referendum on whether to expropriate large real estate complexes with more than 3,000 apartments.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Majority of voters plan on voting in-person on Election Day

54% of respondents to a Monmouth University poll released today said they plan on voting in-person on Election Day in this year’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, versus 35% who said they’ll vote by mail. Another 6% said they plan on utilizing the state’s new in-person early voting option. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Election Day#Glitches#Ap#European#Party
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.
GEORGIA STATE
ledgeviewwisconsin.com

Elections / Voting

**You MUST be a registered voter in order to receive a ballot. See link for Voter Registration. Sample ballots are available closer to the election date. All Ledgeview town residents vote at the Community Center, 3700 Dickinson Road, De Pere, WI 54115. Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fordham.edu

Election Day is Nov. 2: Register to Vote!

Exercising your right to vote on Election Day is an important duty—too important to ignore or neglect. As Fordham people for others, we have a responsibility to be citizens engaged in the civic life of our local, state, and national communities. For those of you who have not yet registered to vote, let Fordham provide the start of your lifelong engagement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefreepress.ca

Most postal votes to be counted by the end of today: Elections Canada

A clutch of close-run ridings, including a nail-biting photo finish in Vancouver Granville, are still waiting for mail ballots to be counted to determine the final result. But Elections Canada says it expects most of the 850,000 postal votes that were not counted by Monday night to be tallied by the end of Wednesday.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy