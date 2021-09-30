C’mon! This Pumpkin Spice Thing is Definitely Going Too Far

We are about to enter October. So, we can no longer deny it. Pumpkin spice latte season is truly upon us. But how should we enjoy a pumpkin spice latte, nutritionally speaking? Mashed reached out to Serena Poon, celebrity chef, nutritionist, and Reiki master. "I would treat this beverage as you would a special dessert," she said. "This beverage offers more calories and sugar than a slice of pumpkin pie. If you're going to enjoy pumpkin spice lattes this season, my advice would be to drink them in moderation alongside a balanced diet full of fresh, wholesome foods." The issue with the drink is that a 16-ounce cup contains 50 grams of sugar and 400 calories. The recommended daily amount of sugar, Poon noted, is limited to 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men. With each drink, then, you have either gone over your healthy limit by half as much again or even double.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO