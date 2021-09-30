CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Problem With His Bank Account! Find Out Jon Stewart's Net Worth (Including What He Made on The Daily Show)

The beloved comedian and longtime host of The Daily Show returns with a new satirical news series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, that debuted Sept. 30 on Apple TV. According to Stewart, his latest set-up is similar to the best parts of The Daily Show, but goes more in-depth than the Comedy Central series was able to during his 16-year tenure there, which ended in 2015 when he passed the baton to Trevor Noah.

