Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Will Include a New Hub, Monsters, and Locations

By Joe Skrebels
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has revealed a number of new details about its "massive expansion" to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak. Announced during a Capcom showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2021, we saw a little more from the game's cutscenes and learned new details about the monsters and locations we'll be visiting. It's very much an expansion for seasoned Rise players, only allowing access after finishing the 7-star quest Serpent Goddess of Thunder.

Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute Jewelry Now Available

Japanese jewelry retailer U-Treasure has released a Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute jewelry. Consumers can currently get their hands on either necklace through the official U-Treasure storefront. The Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute necklaces will cost 16,500 yen or $150 individually. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The necklaces feature distinct charms...
Business Wire

A New 3D Kirby Game, First Look at Bayonetta 3 and a Massive Expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE Highlight the Latest Nintendo Direct

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo Switch owners are in for quite the year ahead! In the latest Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo detailed a wide variety of games coming to the system this year and into 2022 – with some games launching later today!. The video outlined something for everyone, including:. …...
nintendosoup.com

Challenge Quest 04 Now Available For Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has released a new Challenge Quest for Monster Hunter Rise. Challenge Quest 04 puts players up against the “Wyvern Of Malice” Magnamalo in the Arena. It requires Hunter Rank 4, and only up to 2 players may challenge it in a party. It can be unlocked by speaking to Senri the mailman, and can be attempted by talking to Master Utsushi at the Gathering Hub.
attackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Rise Mega Man Event: How to Get Rush Palamute

Monster Hunter Rise has launched the greatly received ‘Mega Man‘ event on September 24th. The Capcom collaboration is in full illustrious swing and the event itself brings along a new event quest for your character to triumphantly battle through in order to unlock the Monster Hunter Rise Rush palamute. This is brought to life by equipping layered armour gained from the quest onto your trusty palumute and they will be looking like Rush from Mega Man in no time at all!
newgamenetwork.com

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC in January

A demo for upcoming action game port will be released next month. Capcomn has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to PC on January 12, 2022. At launch, the full version of Monster Hunter Rise on PC will include all major post-launch content that is available in the Nintendo Switch version through the end of November 2021.
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise X Sonic The Hedgehog Collab Announced

In addition to the Ghosts ‘N Goblins collab, Capcom has announced another special crossover collaboration coming to Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise will be receiving crossover content from Sonic The Hedgehog in celebration of his 30th Anniversary. Although the franchise previously crossed over with Sonic for Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, the crossover with Monster Hunter Rise will apparently be “different”. Unfortunately, no further details were shared, but we will be sure to report back with more info as it comes.
gamingideology.com

All round news about Monster Hunter Rise

Today the “Monster Hunter Spotlight” event took place as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Of course, this also offered all kinds of news about the current offshoot Monster Hunter Rise. Starting with the announcement of new collaborations, an update to the Steam version and new information about the expansion solar time.
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Ghosts ‘n Goblins & Sonic Collabs Coming

Capcom announced that a Ghosts ‘n Goblins collaboration event will arrive in Monster Hunter Rise on October 29, 2021. Additionally, a Sonic collaboration event will arrive in Monster Hunter Rise in the future. Details about the Sonic collaboration will be revealed in the future. However, the Capcom TGS 2021 broadcast...
Anime News Network

Monster Hunter Rise Game's Trailers Reveal Expansion's New Monsters, PC Version's January 12 Launch

CAPCOM revealed information and a new trailer during the Tokyo Game Show program for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a new expansion for its Monster Hunter Rise game, on Thursday. The company introduced the expansion's new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The video revealed that Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 would return along with several other monsters from previous games in the series.
SlashGear

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date finally revealed

Earlier this year, Capcom launched Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch with the promise that the game would be coming to PC at some point in 2022. After months of waiting, PC players finally got a release date for the game today. Beyond that, Capcom also detailed which post-launch content will be in the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise at release.
gamepur.com

Will Monster Hunter Rise have cross-save?

The PC release for Monster Hunter Rise will be the second release for the game, with the first being when it arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier in 2021. The PC release for the game is coming out on January 12, 2022, and many players who initially started on the Switch are curious if there are going to be any cross-save features available so that they can carry over their progress from their console game.
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise has been updated to 3.4.1

Monster Hunter Rise continues to see some post-release content. Most of it has been coming in the form of new updates, and some of these updates have been very huge. Capcom typically likes to release updates in the second half of a month, and it just so happens to be late September right now.
nintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Rise update adds new weekly Event Quests and fixes a ton of bugs

My time with Monster Hunter Rise has been so joyous and smooth that I never would have guessed that the game would have so many bugs hidden away (technical bugs, that is; not the collectible insects!). Yet Capcom apparently continues to iron out a long list of glitches within its flagship beast-hunting Nintendo Switch title, allowing for an even greater experience for players.
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
IGN

WizKids Announces Gargantuan Tarrasque Figure Coming in 2022

The tabletop miniature designers at WizKids have announced that next year's centerpiece mini - in the vein of the recently-released Gargantuan Tiamat centerpiece figure - will be one of D&D's most notorious giant monsters: the Tarrasque. "This has been the number one request from fans since we started making D&D...
IGN

Halo Infinite Accessibility Features Detailed by 343 Industries

Alongside Xbox reiterating its commitment to making games more accessible for the "estimated more than 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe," 343 Industries has given a sneak peek at some of the accessibility features coming to Halo Infinite. These updates and many more were part of Microsoft's Xbox...
