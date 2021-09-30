Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Will Include a New Hub, Monsters, and Locations
Capcom has revealed a number of new details about its "massive expansion" to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak. Announced during a Capcom showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2021, we saw a little more from the game's cutscenes and learned new details about the monsters and locations we'll be visiting. It's very much an expansion for seasoned Rise players, only allowing access after finishing the 7-star quest Serpent Goddess of Thunder.www.ign.com
