Warby Parker Opens at $54.05 Per Share in Public Debut on NYSE, Soaring More Than 30% Above Reference Price

Prescription eyewear provider Warby Parker has made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Co-founders and co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa joined Cheddar to talk about launching an IPO via a direct listing and why this was an ideal time for the retailer. One of the driving factors behind the public offering, according to the pair, was the opportunity to expand the brand beyond its 1 percent market share in selling glasses.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO