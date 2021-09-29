Warby Parker Opens at $54.05 Per Share in Public Debut on NYSE, Soaring More Than 30% Above Reference Price
Eyewear start-up Warby Parker started trading Wednesday morning via a direct listing. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WRBY. "We have less than 1% of market share in this massive category, and see huge tailwinds to grow our top line and our bottom line in the years to come," Dave Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO, said Wednesday on "Squawk Box."www.nbcchicago.com
