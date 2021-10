It has been a crazy week in terms of outages for those who live in western New York and around the globe. For those of us who were at the Buffalo Bills game this past Sunday, it was a weird moment when the power went out in the middle of the game. Behind the scenes, it was not as chaotic as you might guess. I have the pleasure of being the public address announcer for the Buffalo Bills on game day. And when the power went off briefly at the stadium it was just a matter of waiting for systems to reboot so things could get back online. Watching from home, I wonder how many of you were wondering if it was a cable issue or if someone in the house had change the channel or somehow affected the power to the TV.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO