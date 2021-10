By this time next week, odds are that you have probably gone to the pumpkin patch and gotten your pumpkins with the family and started all of your Fall traditions. If you don't go to a patch, you may even just go to Wegman's or TOPS and just go pick some up to put on the porch or carve with the kids. BUT, without the farmers who grow them, we would never have all of these Fall pumpkin traditions. It's super easy to grow a pumpkin, though, right? But, what about a pumpkin that grows over 1,000 pounds? That takes some skill.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO