Top Indigenous news for September includes Native American mascots, emerald ash borer infestation

Over the course of the past 18 months, Arizona has amassed one of the highest COVID-19 fatality rates in the country. As of Friday, the U.S. has counted more than 670,000 deaths since the first American death was reported in early 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Just 54.86% of the country’s population has been vaccinated. Arizona has reported 19,379 deaths from the virus overall, with 19 more added to the tally on Friday. The state’s vaccination rate is a little higher than the country’s at 57.1%.

