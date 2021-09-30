CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Indigenous news for September includes Native American mascots, emerald ash borer infestation

Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is my favorite time of year and I look forward to covering of all the happenings in Indian Country in the land now known as Wisconsin. It's been a busy month on the beat. The wild rice harvesting season wrapped up in northern Wisconsin. Wild rice, or manoomin, is an important part of Ojibwe culture. With school classes starting again one continuing issue is the use of Indigenous-based mascots in 27 Wisconsin school districts, despite every Indigenous nation in Wisconsin publicly opposed to such uses.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

APG of Wisconsin

Native woman works to save black ash

On tribal land in northern Wisconsin, black ash-dominant wetlands that are threatened by emerald ash borers, drought and urban sprawl have a fierce advocate. Angela Waupochick belongs to the Menominee Indian Tribe and Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, whose reservations near Keshena in northeastern Wisconsin are covered with forests full of red maple, birch and especially black ash species.
ADVOCACY
audacy.com

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
