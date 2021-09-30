CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

#St Louis#Dense Fog Advisory
