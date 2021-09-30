CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study: 2 out of 3 prioritize eating quality breakfast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - For the past 18 months, Americans have been spending more time at home, a trend that has impacted breakfast attitudes and behaviors. A recent study evaluated how 1000 employed Americans feel about cooking and eating breakfast, specifically during the workweek, and how the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor into these changing attitudes and behaviors. In the study, conducted by OnePoll for Bob Evans Farms, 2 in 3 working Americans said they make it a high priority to eat breakfast during the workweek, despite 63% admitting they would rather have an extra hour of sleep than get up early to cook breakfast. Interestingly, nearly half (46%) believe they make healthier breakfast selections now than they did before the pandemic.

