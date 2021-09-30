Man arrested for murder of pregnant Jacksonville woman

Jacksonville, Fl — A 19-year-old man turned himself into Jacksonville police early today and is charged with two counts of murder for the shooting death of a young pregnant woman.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Felicia Jones was found dead in Riverview Park near the Trout River. Her body was found near a dock by someone who was out for a walk early in the morning. Her family says Jones was 9 months pregnant.

Through the investigation, JSO detectives identified a possible suspect and then obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Reginald Perry Jr. After he turned himself into police, Perry was interviewed and charged with two counts of murder.

Jones’ mother told Action News Jax that Perry was the father of the child.

Jones’ family set up a GoFundMe to assist with burial expenses here.

