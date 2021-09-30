Citizen Potawatomi Nation announces new professional basketball team

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Another professional basketball team is coming to the Sooner State.

Professional basketball is coming to Shawnee in 2022 with the debut of the Potawatomi Fire, who will play at FireLake Arena.

The team, which is owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, is a member of The Basketball League.

“We are very excited to bring professional sports to Shawnee,” said John “Rocky” Barrett, CPN Tribal Chairman. “The families and sports fans who live in the area deserve high-quality, affordable entertainment, and we are sure the community will come out to support their team.”

This is the first time an Oklahoma tribe has owned a professional sports team.

“The Potawatomi Fire will bring jobs, advertising and entertainment dollars to Shawnee, and we see the long-term prospects for this enterprise to be very bright. This team will also serve as an avenue for aspiring professional basketball players who do not get in through the NBA draft.”

FireLake Arena seats more than 3,000 fans, and the schedule will include 12 homes games, plus pre-season and potential playoff games.

“We will offer great value for basketball fans and families looking for a fun evening. We fully understand the league’s vision for impacting the community and knowing the love of basketball this area of Oklahoma has, the decision was an easy one,” said arena manager David Qualls.

Officials say the TBL offers former college and NBA players a chance to continue their careers in the United States.

