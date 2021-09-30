Lily-Rose Depp joins The Weeknd in HBO series 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp will star with The Weeknd in "The Idol," a new series from "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lily-Rose Depp has joined the cast of the HBO series The Idol.

The 22-year-old model and actress will star with The Weeknd in the new series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Deadline reported Wednesday.

The Weeknd and Levinson co-created The Idol with Reza Fahim. The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with a Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Variety said Depp and The Weeknd are expected to play the female pop singer and the club owner, respectively.

The Weeknd, Levinson and Fahim will write and executive produce the series, with Joseph Epstein to serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Depp, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer and model Vanessa Paradis, is known for her modeling work with Chanel. She has appeared in the films Tusk, Yoga Hosers and A Faithful Man.

The Weeknd is a singer and actor who previously wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of the animated series American Dad. He also played a version of himself in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.