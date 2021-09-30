Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder targeted in multiple 'swatting' incidents

© Getty Images

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles was targeted in a second "swatting" incident in a week on Wednesday after filing a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for a similar incident last year.

Melina Abdullah was not home during the latest incident and was alerted by her neighbors to a large police presence outside her home around 5:45 p.m., according to The Los Angeles Times.

Police are investigating the incident as swatting, or reports of a false emergency in an effort to attract a large police presence to a location, the Times said.

"NO ONE WILL EVER SCARE ME OUT OF THIS WORK,” Abdullah tweeted on Thursday.

According to the Times, six police units and a supervisor were sent to the scene because of the "serious nature" of the crime reported and the caller's alleged intention to kidnap Abdullah at gunpoint.

Police left the scene after determining that no one was in danger.

"It is the department’s obligation to treat every radio call, especially those threatening violence, seriously until we can determine otherwise," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Stacy Spell said to the Times.

Last week, Abdullah filed a lawsuit claiming the LAPD violated her rights and mishandled a swatting incident at her home in August 2020, the Times reported.

"This sure looks like retaliation for her filing a lawsuit," Abdullah's attorney Erin Darling told the Times.