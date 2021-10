The Dutch hosted Zeeland West and Jenison on Saturday for their second Tri in as many weeks. Holland went 1-1, defeating Zeeland West 9-0 and falling to Jenison 7-2. Leading the way for the Dutch was Cristian Castro-Gonzalez who went 2-0 at #2 singles and the #1 doubles team of Sam Payne and Elliot Wehrmeyer, who also were undefeated on the day. “We battled hard throughout the day with resilience and intensity, winning and losing with class and good sportsmanship, qualities that we take pride in at Holland Tennis,” said sophomore #2 doubles player, Emmett Book. Holland coach Kyle Kreps agreed, saying, “I’m grateful every day to coach awesome student-athletes and to help them work to be the best they can be, both on and off the court. I love the way my team handles the pressure when matches get tight and they have to dig deep.” Holland is now 15-4 on the season. On Monday, the Dutch will host Mona Shores to conclude the regular season of conference play. Both teams are 5-0 in the OK Green. Come out to the Tiger Teusink Courts on Monday at 4pm to support the Dutch!

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO