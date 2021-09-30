CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORE CONSUMERS PLAN TO TRICK OR TREAT VS. HALLOWEEN 2020, NUMERATOR REPORTS

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Dampens Pace, But Behaviors Slowly Move Toward Pre-Pandemic Levels. Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a new holiday sentiment study showing incremental progress towards pre-pandemic behavior even as the Delta variant slows expectations. 2021 survey responses are compared with a separate 2020 holiday survey of consumers who self-identified as having shopped for previous fall and winter holidays.

Related
Denver Channel

CDC director weighs in on safety of trick-or-treating on Halloween

This year’s Halloween is expected to be a lot more enjoyable for many children. Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat outdoors. “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnns.com

CDC Says Trick-or-Treating Outdoors is “Absolutely Safe” this Halloween

The director of the CDC (Dr. Rochelle Walensky) says American kids can safely grab some door-to-door candy this fall. She said: “If you’re able to [trick or treat] outdoors, absolutely. I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups.”
HEALTH
#Numerator#Halloween Candy#Halloween Decorations#Delta Dampens Pace#Marketing Technology News#Covid
