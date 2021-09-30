CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU-Auburn Week memories: Flynn to Byrd prayer answered

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago

The LSU-Auburn matchup in 2007 delivered one of the all-time moments in the series’ history: a last-second, improbable throw to the end zone that delivered LSU with a 30-24 win.

Matt Flynn’s throw, with only one second to spare on the clock, to Demetrius Byrd in the corner of the end zone kept the Tigers in contention for the BCS National Championship Game.

The Tigers would go on to defeat Ohio State in the championship, delivering LSU’s third National Championship in its storied history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

