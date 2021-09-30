BigID partners with the EDM Council on Industry Framework for Cloud Data Management

One of the big buzzwords in Enterprise IT over the past few years is Cloud Native. The Cloud Native Computing Federation (CNCF) self-describes cloud-native as “technologies that empower organizations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds.” With enterprise adoption of cloud-native now entering the mainstream, IT organizations are being driven to deliver on the promise of scalable, modern, dynamic environments, essential to digital transformation initiatives. To unlock the most value from these technologies they must be accompanied by new ways of working and the development of new capabilities as part of your new hybrid operating model. Effective Application Management in a hybrid, cloud-native paradigm will require evolving your applications portfolio strategy, software development, standards, and approach to both Security and Operations.

