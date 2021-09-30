BigID partners with the EDM Council on Industry Framework for Cloud Data Management
New framework for cloud data controls enables organizations to effectively manage their cloud environments. BigID, the leader in reimagining data management, partnered with the Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Council to establish the Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework (CDMC). The CDMC framework was developed over the last 18 months by EDM Council’s CDMC Workgroup, with participation from leading financial industry firms, consultancies and technology companies, including BigID, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft. It is chaired by Morgan Stanley and LSEG, with project management provided by Capco.The CDMC Framework is a comprehensive assessment and certification framework that focuses on cloud data management capabilities, standards and best practices for cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud implementations.martechseries.com
