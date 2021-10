(Griswold) The Griswold Tigers will be unable to take the football field this Friday night.

The squad was scheduled to match up with Lenox.

Griswold Activities Director Troy Nicklaus tells KSOM/KS95.7 Sports the cancellation is a result of both injuries and illness.

The Tigers have remaining games scheduled against Fremont-Mills on October 8th and at West Harrison on October 15th.