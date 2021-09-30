Atlanta's Asbury Automotive buying 8th-largest U.S. dealer for $3.2B

“Larry H. Miller Dealerships is one of the most respected automotive dealer groups in the United States with a strong culture and stewardship mentality,” said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition is a unique opportunity to rapidly expand Asbury’s presence into these desirable, high-growth Western markets with strong accretion from day-one, with this impressive group and its rich history. Larry H. Miller Dealerships is a well-run operation with long tenured employees and a senior leadership team equaling over 5,300 passionate team members, all of whom have had a part in building and carrying forward the legacy that Larry H. and Gail Miller founded over 42 years ago. We are thrilled to grow our presence in these states that we believe have appealing economic and demographic growth opportunities while broadening our geographic reach. Our now national footprint, complemented by our digital purchasing capabilities in Clicklane, creates a truly expansive omni-channel platform of dealerships.