CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Leigh Anne Liu Appointed Director of Georgia State University's Institute of International Business

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

Leigh Anne Liu, a scholar renowned for her research on how culture and cognition influence negotiation, conflict management, and collaboration in international settings, has been appointed director of the Institute of International Business (IIB) at Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Since joining Georgia State in 2005,...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mga.edu

Middle Georgia State University

Master of Arts in Teacher Education with Initial Teacher Certification -Pedagogy Only Specialization (6-12/P-12) Due to the health and safety concerns for both GACE test takers and test center staff stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19), ETS testing has been affected in many countries. FOR CURRENT AND UPDATED TESTING SITE INFORMATION, PLEASE REFER TO THE GACE WEBSITE.
GEORGIA STATE
inglewoodtoday.com

Dr. Michael Drake, newly-appointed president of the University of California system, will prioritize affordability and access at UC institutions

In August of 2020, Dr. Michael Drake officially became the 21st president of the University of California system– which includes ten campuses, five medical centers, three labs, more than 280,000 students, and 230,000 faculty and staff members. Dr. Drake, born in New York City, has been a prominent force in...
COLLEGES
vt.edu

Eric Paterson appointed the inaugural executive director of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute

Eric Paterson, world-renowned expert in computational fluid dynamics and naval hydrodynamics, has been appointed executive director of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute. “Dr. Eric Paterson has devoted his entire academic career to security-related research and is a world-renowned expert in computational fluid dynamics,” said Dan Sui, vice president for...
POLITICS
KDVR.com

The International Well Building Institute – State of Schools

Living through a pandemic has heightened the awareness for many parents when it comes to health and safety in their child’s classroom. Here to discuss the state of our schools and how can we make them healthy and safe is Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO of The International Well Building Institute.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
syr.edu

John Liu Appointed Vice President for International Strategy

Ramesh Raina to remain interim vice president for research. Incoming Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter today announced John Liu will lead the University’s internationalization efforts as vice president for international strategy. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be asked to approve the appointment at its next meeting.
SYRACUSE, NY
metroatlantaceo.com

Technical College System of Georgia Recognizes First Graduates of Career Plus High School Equivalency Program

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrated its first graduates of the Career Plus High School Equivalency (HSE) program, a new alternative to the GED® test. The first graduates of the program include Clifford Thomas and Sarah Gray from Albany Technical College, and Charles Cash from Athens Technical College. Launched as a pilot in 2020, the Career Plus HSE allows students to combine previously earned credits from high school, completed portions of the GED® test or HiSET® exam, and technical college credit to earn a high school equivalency credential from a participating adult education provider.
COLLEGES
oakland.edu

Bhavani Koneru appointed as university's Chief Information Officer

Following a national search that began in late 2020, the university has appointed Bhavani Koneru as its next Chief Information Officer. She will join the campus community on Monday, October 18. Currently serving as Associate Vice President for ITS and Chief Information Officer at Ferris State University, Koneru will direct...
ROCHESTER, MI
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Metropolitan State College Partners with the PepsiCo Foundation for Workforce Development Program

The PepsiCo Foundation named Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC) a recipient of its PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship, a $250,000 grant designed to eliminate the barriers Black and Hispanic students face to achieving an academic credential that will help them enter the workforce and earn a livable wage. The PepsiCo Foundation selected...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Helsinki#Gsu Ciber#The Robinson College#Peking University Lrb#Vanderbilt University#Owen School Of Management
Springfield News Sun

Clark State names new director of workforce and business solutions

Former business development manager for the college takes on new role. Clark State College’s former business development manager has accepted a new role. Gerritt Smith has been named director of workforce and business solutions, according to a release from the college. “Gerritt has been an associate of Clark State since...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
thecolumbusceo.com

GDEcD's Nico Wijnberg on Georgia's International Connectivity

Director of International Relations at the Georgia Department of Economic Development Nico Wijnberg talks about recruiting international businesses to Georgia and the impact is has on communities across the state. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
rice.edu

Director of Baker Institute announces retirement

HOUSTON — (Oct. 1, 2021) – Ambassador Edward Djerejian, director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, this week announced his retirement effective at the conclusion of his 28th year, on June 30, 2022. Ambassador Djerejian’s statement:. “It was back in 1994, at the request of Secretary James A....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
bizjournals

Accenture helps create Business of Sports Institute at University of Texas

With a $1.4 million founding gift from tech consulting giant Accenture, The University of Texas at Austin has created the Business of Sports Institute within the McCombs School of Business. “This partnership hinges on the power of Accenture’s capabilities and proven track record of turning insights into revenue-generating businesses,” said...
AUSTIN, TX
Newswise

Sloan Kettering Institute’s Justin Perry Honored with Distinguished NIH Director’s New Innovator Award

Newswise — NEW YORK CITY, October 5, 2021 — Justin Perry, PhD, cell biologist and immunologist of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s (MSK) Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) has been named one of 64 recipients of the prestigious 2021 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director’s New Innovator Award. As part of the award, Dr. Perry will receive $1.5 million in direct costs split into two multi-year segments.
CANCER
NPR

Here are the White House's picks to lead the National Arts and Humanities Endowments

The White House has announced who it would like to lead the arts and humanities endowments. To Chair the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), President Biden's nominee is Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, a longtime arts and humanities administrator and professor in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts (HIDA) at Arizona State University.
POTUS
metroatlantaceo.com

Institute Releases Insightful Look at Georgia’s Criminal Justice Data

The Institute of Government has just published a new comprehensive report on the state's criminal justice systems, the Georgia Criminal Justice Data Landscape Report. The report, funded by the Public Welfare Foundation, looks at the last decade of available criminal justice data. It provides data on criminal justice topics and data trends, including information on Georgia’s adult and juvenile justice reforms and how they have impacted criminal justice data trends.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
metroatlantaceo.com

ParkMobile Welcomes Two Technology Vice Presidents

ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, announced today the hirings of Kara Womack as VP of Product and Chris Henderson as VP of Mobile and Web Engineering. Combined, they have over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. Womack comes to ParkMobile with over 20 years of...
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Department of Education Awards SUCCESS Grants to Support School Improvement Work

The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $4.9 million in competitive grants to support school improvement efforts in 14 school districts and state charter schools. Districts with at least one school identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI), or state charter schools identified for CSI or TSI, were eligible to apply for SUCCESS (School Improvement Supporting Unlimited Critical and Comprehensive Educational Success for Students) Grants.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy