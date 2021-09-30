CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Getty Images Renews Exclusive Partnership with NBA to Serve as Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetty Images, a world leader in visual communications, announced it has renewed its longstanding partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that sees Getty Images continue as the Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. Marketing Technology News: Enrichment TEAM Engages in...

The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning. Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.
SPORTS
Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bomani Jones News

Last week, prominent ESPN personality Katie Nolan announced she was leaving the network. Nolan had been with the Worldwide Leader for a couple of years, but never seemed to find the ideal role. And now, she’s leaving. This week, another prominent ESPN exit is reportedly on the verge of happening.
SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold Out

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco’s tough requirements on large indoor gatherings. The announcement ended a difficult first week of preseason training camp for the veteran Golden State star. San Francisco heath officials refused to give him a wavier and the NBA denied him a religious exemption. The league went even further with its tough stand with all unvaccinated players saying the would not be paid...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Video: ‘The View’ co-hosts scold LeBron James for not taking ‘responsibility’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine comments

Earlier this week, the five co-hosts of ABC’s weekday program “The View” took issue with LeBron James’ recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Co-host Sunny Hostin indicated that she was “deeply disappointed” in James’ comments since she believes his high-profile status could make a major difference in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA
HoopsHype

LeBron James NBA 2K ratings through the years

One of the most exciting parts of buying NBA 2K annually is seeing the player ratings and how they’ve changed from seasons prior, particularly for one’s favorite players. One player who has always ranked highly in the game is, of course, LeBron James, who was rated 78 as a rookie by NBA 2K, 88 as a sophomore and then never fell back below 94.
NBA
The Independent

NWSL coach Paul Riley sacked following allegations of abuse

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behaviour.The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.“I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, as reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach...
SOCCER
DFW Community News

Dončić leads three Mavericks on SI’s top-100 players list

The Mavericks are slowly making their way up the rankings in the NBA’s Western Conference. The same can be said of their players in Sports Illustrated’s top-100 list. Luka Dončić got plenty of respect from the venerable magazine, checking in at No. 6 on SI’s best-players list. That’s up from...
NBA
NBC Washington

NBA Vs. WNBA Playoffs 2021: Bracket, Number of Teams, Schedule

NBA vs. WNBA Playoffs 2021: Bracket, number of teams, schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The WNBA postseason is upon us as the opening round tips off on Thursday. Basketball fans will tune in to see their favorite teams battle it out and become the last team standing. For...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Ranking The Best And Worst NBA 2K Games Ever

The NBA 2K series seems to take the basketball world by storm every year, and fans flock to buy the game around the world. Similar to how FIFA dominates the soccer universe, NBA 2K is the undisputed king of all basketball games. The roster updates, gameplay improvements, and unlimited game modes make this franchise the best way for NBA fans to fantasize about professional basketball.
NBA

