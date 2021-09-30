Getty Images Renews Exclusive Partnership with NBA to Serve as Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League
Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, announced it has renewed its longstanding partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that sees Getty Images continue as the Official Photographic Agency of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. Marketing Technology News: Enrichment TEAM Engages in...martechseries.com
Comments / 0