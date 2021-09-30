Middle School Volleyball beats Palmetto Middle School 2 – 0

Powdersville Middle School’s volleyball team played at home Wednesday night, taking the 2 sets to 0 victory to move to 16-0 on the season. The first set score was 25-9, and the second set was 25-7. The Patriots benefitted from long serving runs from McKenna Love, Gracie McCall, and Katie Brannam. London James had a strong night setting, and Caroline Sweet and Peyton Carmen led the way as attackers. Alyssa Whiteside, Kaylee Hughes, and McKenna Love played their usual solid defense as well.