The Coca-Cola Company Unveils New Global Brand Platform for Coca-Cola Trademark

 6 days ago

Coca-Cola unveiled a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity. The platform refreshes the brand’s trademark promise – to unite and uplift people every day – with renewed relevance for the world we live in today. The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months: that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. It also acknowledges the many contradictions experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world.

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Authentic Brands Group Appoints President of Latin America + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 30, 2021: Authentic Brands Group has appointed Joseph N. Zarro as the company’s president of Latin America (LATAM), where he will lead the expansion and development of ABG’s brands and teams across the region. Zarro previously served as ABG’s senior vice president of business development and legal affairs until 2017. He rejoins the company after serving as principal of consultancy Zarro and Partners, LLC. Sept. 29, 2021: Everlane has tapped Andrea...
designboom.com

coca-cola's new logo wraps around just like a hug

Coca-cola has unveiled a new tweaked logo featuring its world-renowned serifed logo wrapped around like an invisible hug. the new design is part of the first new global brand platform for the coke trademark in five years. dubbed real magic, this new brand philosophy is rooted in the insight that ‘magic lives in unexpected moments of connection that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.’
Yellowhammer News

BJCC awards 10-year pouring and vending rights contract to Coca-Cola Bottling Company United

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) has announced that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has been awarded the soft drink pouring and vending rights for a term of 10 years with the BJCC. The agreement grants Coca-Cola UNITED exclusive rights to serve its products in all concession stands and vending machines at Protective Stadium, Legacy Arena, the concert hall, the exhibition halls, and all other facilities throughout the BJCC through 2031.
Bham Now

The BJCC and Coca-Cola sealing the deal for 10 years

Name a better combo than the BJCC and Coca-Cola. These two Birmingham businesses are partnering together to bring Coca-Cola favorites to Magic City sports and entertainment events. What is the BJCC?. The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is an entertainment hub for the city. That is to say they have more...
investmentu.com

Coca-Cola Stock Forecast and Predictions

Coca-Cola stock forecast? Is it a good or bad buy? Let’s dive a little deeper into the stock, predictions and the company itself. Ah, delicious Coca-Cola. Tastier than Pepsi. A true classic. Warren Buffet has promoted Coke in the past like crazy, saying he drinks at least five Cokes per day. I’m not that diehard (literally- anyone who drinks that many Cokes per day might have some health issues).
Culpeper Star Exponent

WATCH NOW: Coca-Cola plant in Henrico completes $23 million in expansion and equipment investments

The Coca-Cola bottling company has spent $23 million upgrading and expanding its plant in eastern Henrico County. The bulk of the investment by Coca-Cola Consolidated was used toward adding a new piece of equipment that takes a 3¼-inch piece of high-density plastic—about the size of a test tube—and molds the plastic into the desired shape and size of a bottle by having a machine blow high-pressure air into it.
bakingbusiness.com

Egglife taps former Coca-Cola exec

CHICAGO — Shellie Davis has been named chief financial officer at Egglife Foods, Inc., a maker of tortilla-style wraps featuring eggs instead of flour. She brings more than two decades of experience at The Coca-Cola Co. to her new role. She most recently was CFO of Global Ventures at Coca-Cola, where she was responsible for the financial integration, performance, consolidation and controls of multiple acquired businesses. Before that she was group director, M&A and industry insights, where she closed nearly $9 billion in transactions.
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Coca-Cola Research Reveals What Guests Want Post-COVID

Six major themes are expected to drive restaurant operator profitability and beverage attachment post-COVID, according to the Coca-Cola 2021 Fountain Foodservice Beverage Strategy Survey. The themes include:. pent-up demand. off-premise growth. expectation for ease and convenience. need for reassurance. trust in fountain beverages. assortment optimization. "After more than a year...
Henrico Citizen

Coca-Cola announces $23M expansion in Henrico

The Sandston Coca-Cola Consolidated production and distribution facility is expanding as part of a $23-million investment, Henrico Economic Development Authority officials and the company announced Sept. 27. The company will spend the money on new equipment and production capabilities, creating more than 40 jobs in the process that officials described...
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Unite threatens Coca-Cola bottle shortages in pay row

Strikes over pay at Wigan-based plastic manufacturer Alpa UK could lead to bottle shortages for drinks firms Coca-Cola and Britvic, warned workers union Unite. Up to 150 workers at Alpa UK’s Golborne plant will strike during October and November in response to an ‘insulting’ 2% pay offer. Walkouts will take...
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
Gamespot

Coca-Cola Released A Gaming Ad And It's Getting Ratioed Into Oblivion

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has released a video game-focused advertisement, and it's being roasted by people online for being extremely cringe-y, contributing to a very, very bad (for Coke) ratio of likes to dislikes on YouTube. At press time, the video had 9,200 dislikes compared to 873 likes. The video...
Benzinga

Check Coca-Cola's Big Money Option Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Coca-Cola(NYSE:KO). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
