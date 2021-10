I can’t believe it’s been ten months since my sweet baby boy (Jack) was born. Ten months of diaper changing, breastfeeding, and little-to-no-sleep. Though there have been so many beautiful moments with my baby boy, there have also been rough ones. I’ve experienced so many emotions during this mamahood-entrepreneur journey, and the thought of going back to work after living as a new mama in the pandemic, was a bit frightening. Nonetheless, I am finally in a place where I feel I can take on a couple of design projects, be a good mama, and maintain my sanity. That said, I chose to take on a project (a guest bedroom) for clients I’ve worked with in the past, and who have become very good friends. I should also mention this project was in Seattle, so I would be traveling with my little one on the airplane for the very first time…quite the experience.

