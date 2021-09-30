Kennesaw State Students Partner with Microsoft, BlackRock and Wellstar in Hackathon Event
Kennesaw State University students were given the opportunity to race against the clock and work with major companies to solve industry-related issues at the 2021 Hackathon. The three-day, interdisciplinary event partners students with industry leaders to develop solutions to real-world problems. This year, Microsoft participated as an event sponsor along with BlackRock and Wellstar Health System.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0