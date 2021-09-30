CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw State Students Partner with Microsoft, BlackRock and Wellstar in Hackathon Event

By Abbey O’Brien Barrows
 6 days ago

Kennesaw State University students were given the opportunity to race against the clock and work with major companies to solve industry-related issues at the 2021 Hackathon. The three-day, interdisciplinary event partners students with industry leaders to develop solutions to real-world problems. This year, Microsoft participated as an event sponsor along with BlackRock and Wellstar Health System.

