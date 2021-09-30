Socure Announces 750 Customer Milestone as Demand Accelerates for the Industry-Leading Socure ID+ Identity Verification and Fraud Platform

For the first time, businesses of all sizes can build unique automations across their entire technology stack using data specific to their business. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), is further strengthening its promise to provide solutions that enable companies of every size to deliver unique experiences that drive growth. Focused on democratizing data visibility, flexibility, and actionable insights for use across a business’s entire tech stack, ActiveCampaign is now enabling businesses to build automations leveraging custom objects. With custom objects, businesses of all sizes can trigger automations from unique data specific to their business model.

