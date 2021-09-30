CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Socure Announces 750 Customer Milestone as Demand Accelerates for the Industry-Leading Socure ID+ Identity Verification and Fraud Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced it has passed a key milestone of 750 customers, marking a 277% increase in new logos and net retention rate of 177% in 2021. Customers were added across industries including financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency, online gaming, telco, e-commerce, insurance, and healthcare.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ActiveCampaign Expands Ability to Unify and Take Action on Customer Data From Any Integrated Solution With Custom Objects

For the first time, businesses of all sizes can build unique automations across their entire technology stack using data specific to their business. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), is further strengthening its promise to provide solutions that enable companies of every size to deliver unique experiences that drive growth. Focused on democratizing data visibility, flexibility, and actionable insights for use across a business’s entire tech stack, ActiveCampaign is now enabling businesses to build automations leveraging custom objects. With custom objects, businesses of all sizes can trigger automations from unique data specific to their business model.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Vocera Receives High Ratings for Demonstrating Positive Outcomes in Latest KLAS Report

Healthcare interoperability combined with comprehensive software and hardware offerings drive customer satisfaction. Vocera Communications, Inc., a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced that a new KLAS report, Clinical Communication Platforms 2021, recognizes Vocera as a top rated vendor in health systems with enterprise-wide deployments by driving strong outcomes with timely communications, and has broad adoption across clinician and non-clinician roles.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SYNLAB Expands Partnership with Feedtrail to Gain Real-Time Patient and Customer Feedback

SYNLAB rolls-out Feedtrail XM platform across more than 2,000 sites in 36 countries to maintain a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and improve day-to-day processes. SYNLAB, Europe’s leading medical diagnostic services provider, and Feedtrail, innovators in patient engagement, announce the expansion of their successful partnership to support patient and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Identity#Customer Base#Digital Identity#Insurance#Healthcare#Marketing Technology News#Kyc
martechseries.com

NFTGO.io Announces the Launch of Its Comprehensive NFT Data Aggregator Platform

NFTGO.io has announced the launch of its comprehensive NFT data platform with attractive features. Nowadays, NFT (non-fungible tokens) has penetrated almost every industry. Based on blockchain technique, virtual assets have gained much attention by their uniqueness, indivisibility, rarity, and verifiability in areas like gaming, art, sports, media & entertainment, etc.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Sprinklr Introduces the Next Generation of Unified Modern Care for Faster Service, Engagement at Scale, and Increased Revenue

New Sprinklr Modern Care innovations provide companies with the ability to unify the agent and customer experience across channels in one platform. Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced the next generation of Sprinklr Modern Care, adding powerful AI and automation to help companies unify case management and agent engagement in a single contact center software solution. New features in Sprinklr Modern Care include: Conversational AI and Bots, Contact Center Automation & Intelligence, Live Chat Video Calling and an enhanced Self-Service Community.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
martechseries.com

IDology Wins Finovate Award for Best Identity Management Solution

Company recognized for delivering identity verification solutions that drive innovation forward. IDology, a GBG Company, announced it has been recognized as the industry’s best identity management solution by Finovate. This award is the latest in several industry accolades garnered by the company and demonstrates its leading approach to approving more legitimate customers without friction and detecting and deterring fraud for long-term revenue growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased spending on marketing and advertising activities by businesses, the changing landscape of customer intelligence, the proliferation of customer channels, automated smart machines, are all expected to boost the market. Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Customer Data Platform Market” By Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Application...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Verisk AI Leverages Yelp Data to Help Insurers Underwrite Small Commercial Risk

Verisk’s artificial intelligence analyzes unstructured data and ratings in Yelp reviews to provide insurers with a more holistic assessment of businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has led many small businesses to pivot or expand. As a result, new insurance coverage needs have emerged. To help insurers serve the changing marketplace, Verisk , a leading global data analytics provider, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and image analytics to generate insights from more than 200 million reviews on Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Mondelēz, Publicis and D-ID join forces to forge new era of interactive, tech-driven marketing

Disrupters kick off ad campaign that transforms viewer experience. Mondelēz International, the multinational advertising agency Publicis, and Digitas Vietnam have partnered with visionary Artificial Intelligence startup D-ID to transform food marketing into an interactive, user-driven experience. Marketing Technology News: Women Small Business Owners Say They’re Happier Than Ever Being Their...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Talkdesk Insurance Smart Service Solution Transforms Policyholder and Agent Interactions

Tailor-made, enterprise-grade contact center solution makes claims process smarter, convenient, and more efficient. Combines self-service and AI-assisted interactions with out-of-the-box CRM integrations to deliver more personalized engagements and faster claims resolution. Allows insurers to maximize existing technology investments while modernizing their contact center to better support a highly unpredictable industry...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TVision and Gemius Bring Cross-Platform Measurement of TV, PC and Mobile Video to the Ad Industry

First-of-its-Kind Single-Source, Cross-Platform Measurement of TV and Digital Video Will Solve Frequency and Wear-Out Challenges. TVision, the TV measurement company, and Gemius, an international research and technology company providing media measurement for digital and traditional marketing, today announced a new partnership that delivers first-of-its kind, single-source, transparent measurement of video ads across TV, mobile and digital.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Absorb Analyze™ Allows LMS Users to Dive Deep into the Impact of Learning with New Business Intelligence and Ad Hoc Reporting Tool

Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS), Absorb Infuse and Absorb Create, announced the release of a new self-serve Business Intelligence (BI) and ad hoc reporting tool named Absorb Analyze™. Absorb Analyze is the next generation of business intelligence and reporting solutions for Absorb LMS. This notable...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Abnormal Security Announces Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) Platform, the Only Cloud-native Solution for Comprehensively and Precisely Stopping All Email Threats

No-compromise Behavioral AI with native Microsoft 365 integration unifies, simplifies and modernizes email security, increases threat-detection precision by 10x, reduces complexity by 90%, and improves SOC and end-user experience. Abnormal Security announced the Abnormal Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) platform. Abnormal ICES is the only all-in-one email security platform that...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

vFairs Launches State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, Shares Insights from Top Event Professionals Across Industries

The new report outlines the current state of the industry, outlooks for 2022, and addresses common pain points identified by event professionals across 15 industries. vFairs announced that they have released their State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, available now. The report provides data and insights related to hybrid events in 2021 and 2022, as well as key challenges and actionable takeaways that event professionals can apply to their hybrid event programs.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Redbox Partners With Comcast’s FreeWheel to Bring Advertising Technology to Its Free Streaming Platform

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will partner with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, to integrate programmatic technology across Redbox’s free streaming platforms. Through this technology, advertisers will be able to easily access and buy Redbox inventory – both nationally and locally— and target specific audiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Talkdesk Transforms Government Benefits Program Delivery

Talkdesk Citizen Engagement enables U.S. state and local governments to streamline and simplify the benefits administration process and proactively communicate with constituents. Talkdesk Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, announced the launch of Talkdesk Citizen Engagement, an end-to-end customer experience (CX) solution that provides a better way...
POLITICS
martechseries.com

CivicScience Unveils New Ad Platform Name and Branding

The New Company, Rulo, to Provide Privacy-First Audience Solutions for the Open Web. Today, consumer intelligence company CivicScience formally announced the founding of Rulo, a new media and advertising company aimed at revolutionizing digital marketing in a privacy-centric future. The venture is backed by strategic investors including Jeff Wilke, former CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, and Tod Johnson of The NPD Group. The announcement follows $15 million in seed funding raised for the new venture this summer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Elevate Launches with $15M Funding to Modernize Consumer Directed Benefits Delivery

Elevate, a next generation consumer directed benefits platform, announced that it has raised $12 million in Series A funding, co-led by Greycroft and Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Bowery Capital. The fresh round of capital coincides with Elevate’s formal public launch after a year in stealth mode, as it looks to reimagine how employers and employees access, manage and experience consumer directed benefits. The round brings Elevate’s total raise to $15 million.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy