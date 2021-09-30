Joselyn Baker of the Grady Health Foundation, Music Heals: A Celebration of Grady

The Ohio Valley Health Center at 423 South St., Steubenville, welcomed supporters, staff, board members and volunteers to its mortgage burning and 15-year anniversary celebration held Tuesday. The center has had three executive directors, four board presidents, three locations and a name change, but its mission has remained the same — “to provide high-quality health care to the uninsured and underinsured families of the Ohio Valley, regardless of their ability to pay,” according to Ann Quillen, right, current and first executive director of what originally was the Jefferson County Fourth Street Health Center. With Quillen and Tony Mougianis, board president, are Theresa Metcalf, left, and Wilma Ching, second from right, whose husbands, Dr. John W. Metcalf Jr. and Dr. Santiago Ching, respectively, were remembered as two of the center’s well-loved volunteer doctors. The center has served more than 3,500 patients in its history and dispensed more than $6.5 million in free medications.

