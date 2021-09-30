CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joselyn Baker of the Grady Health Foundation, Music Heals: A Celebration of Grady

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of the Grady Health Foundation Joselyn Baker discusses the critical role that healthcare institutions have played throughout the pandemic. She also talks about partnering with Georgia Music Accord and WSB-TV for Music Heals: A Celebration of Grady. The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 3rd at 7p.m. on WSB-TV.

Georgia Power’s Monique Carter inducted into National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter

Georgia Power Corporate Relations Representative Monique Carter was recently inducted into the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter (NCBW-MAC). The NCBW – MAC advocates on behalf of black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio Celebrates 11 Years, Outstanding October Guests

Celebrating 11 years on the air, metro Atlanta’s award-winning podcast kicks off the month with a fabulous lineup of guests. Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio discussions feature award-winning metro Atlanta home builders, Atlanta’s rich history, volunteer opportunities and exciting industry developments. “Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio’s 11th anniversary is such...
Georgia Power Senior Vice President Bentina Terry speaks at Regional Leadership Institute on Building a Healthy, Sustainable Metro Atlanta

Georgia Power Senior Vice President of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement Bentina Terry recently spoke on a panel for the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute with Michael Paris, President and CEO of The Council for Quality Growth. The two spoke on building a healthy Metro Atlanta region that is sustainable long into the future.
Second Helpings Atlanta Names Juliet Eden Marketing and Outreach Coordinator

Second Helpings Atlanta welcomes Juliet Eden to the position of marketing and outreach coordinator. Eden’s appointment follows a trend of recent college graduates who are pursuing careers in nonprofit leadership, particularly in the areas of food insecurity and sustainability. “We are thrilled to welcome Juliet to the team” said Andrea...
Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Florida Nurse Fired for Posting Pictures of Baby With Birth Defect

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. A Florida nurse was removed from her position after she posted images of a baby born with a birth defect, according to the hospital.
Meet the Florida Woman behind This Viral COVID Photo

Florida has been ravaged by COVID-19 and The Doctors welcome a woman who hails from the sunshine state who went viral on social media after she was seen lying on the ground in a makeshift clinic as she fought against the virus. In the photo, Toma is face down on...
A health center celebration

The Ohio Valley Health Center at 423 South St., Steubenville, welcomed supporters, staff, board members and volunteers to its mortgage burning and 15-year anniversary celebration held Tuesday. The center has had three executive directors, four board presidents, three locations and a name change, but its mission has remained the same — “to provide high-quality health care to the uninsured and underinsured families of the Ohio Valley, regardless of their ability to pay,” according to Ann Quillen, right, current and first executive director of what originally was the Jefferson County Fourth Street Health Center. With Quillen and Tony Mougianis, board president, are Theresa Metcalf, left, and Wilma Ching, second from right, whose husbands, Dr. John W. Metcalf Jr. and Dr. Santiago Ching, respectively, were remembered as two of the center’s well-loved volunteer doctors. The center has served more than 3,500 patients in its history and dispensed more than $6.5 million in free medications.
Ray J Hospitalized In Miami For Pneumonia: Report

It is unclear what led up to Ray J's recent hospitalization, but the reality star mogul is reportedly battling an illness. Days ago, we reported on Ray J wiping his Instagram clean while offering in his bio that his marriage to Princess Love had ended. He declared himself to be single, but after screenshots went viral, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star decided to delete that, as well.
