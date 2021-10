The Beckstein Charitable Fund of Manatee Community Foundation has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Science Education Aquarium (SEA). The Fund has provided $250,000 to Mote SEA since 2018. Mote SEA is being planned for 12 acres in the Sarasota County-owned Nathan Benderson Park. The site will double the number of residents and visitors within an hour’s drive of Mote’s outreach facility. Its interactive teaching labs will be accessible to all schools in the region, including no-cost opportunities, so that each child has the chance to discover marine science and technology, first-hand.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO