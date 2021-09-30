Buckhead City to be Subject of Hearings
The question of whether to incorporate Buckhead neighborhoods as a municipality distinct from the city of Atlanta will be the subject of hearings convened during a special session of the Georgia General Assembly recently called by Gov. Brian Kemp. The session is expected to commence Nov. 3 and run for three weeks. Such hearings are a prerequisite to action by the Georgia legislature to present the matter of cityhood to Buckhead voters in a referendum.metroatlantaceo.com
