CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Buckhead City to be Subject of Hearings

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

The question of whether to incorporate Buckhead neighborhoods as a municipality distinct from the city of Atlanta will be the subject of hearings convened during a special session of the Georgia General Assembly recently called by Gov. Brian Kemp. The session is expected to commence Nov. 3 and run for three weeks. Such hearings are a prerequisite to action by the Georgia legislature to present the matter of cityhood to Buckhead voters in a referendum.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gooch
Person
Tyler Harper
Person
Brandon Beach
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Chuck Payne
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy