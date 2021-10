A death row inmate in Oklahoma is making a last-ditch appeal for clemency ahead of his scheduled execution on 28 October.John Marion Grant was sentenced to death for killing prison worker Gay Carter in November 1998 while serving sentences for four armed robberies.If the execution goes ahead, he would be the first person put to death in the state since 2015.Ahead of a planned clemency hearing on Tuesday, his attorneys say Mr Grant suffered years of abuse as a child in state institutions.“John Grant never had a chance in life due to the severe abuse he suffered first at the...

