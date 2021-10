Visa is to build a new office hub in the fintech-savvy city of Atlanta, tapping in to the city's entrepreneurial spirt and local talent pool. The new office space, located in Midtown Atlanta, will house a wide range of Visa teams and functions, with a particular concentration of technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locating to Atlanta to support its employee base, which is expected to grow to approximately 1,000 employees over the next few years.

