CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer hips don't lie and Shakira says she's not telling tall tales about being a victim of a boar attack. According to the BBC, the singer said she was attacked by two wild boars as she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, walked in a park in Spain. "They were taking...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Shakira & Her Son Were 'Attacked' By A Pair Of Wild Boars In A Barcelona Park, Aggressive Hogs Snatched & 'Destroyed' Singer's Backpack

Shakira and one of her two sons were "attacked" by a pair of wild boars while trying to enjoy a nice day in a Barcelona park. The 44-year-old Columbian-Lebanese pop star shared the equal parts bizarre and terrifying encounter with her 70.7 million Instagram followers, making sure to show the damage the aggressive hogs caused while also tapping 8-year-old Milan to vouch for her bravery during the encounter.
CELEBRITIES
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shipwrecked children saved by mother who breastfed them likely orphaned after rescuers say hope of finding survivors ‘minimal’

A maritime agency searching for survivors of a boating tragedy in Venezuela in which a mother kept her two children alive by breastfeeding them says a yellow vest located on a nearby island has a “high probability” of coming from the stricken vessel.But rescuers say there is “minimal” hope of finding more survivorsMarielys Beatríz Chacón Marroquín, her husband and two children were among nine people who set out on a pleasure cruise aboard the Thor from Higuerote to Tortuga Island off the Caribbean coast of Venezuela on September 3.Disaster struck soon after they departed when a wave smashed the boat’s...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqué
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Young Dad Caught On CCTV Banging 4-Year-Old Son On Floor; Child Dies

A 23-year-old man in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested after he was caught on security cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station’s platform, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Shakkalsing Pawar, lifted his son, Prashant, and threw him on the floor of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Boars#Colombian#Instagram Stories#Spanish#Cable News Network Inc
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Laundrie’s sister refuses to say brother innocent as Petito family appears on Dr Phil

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie refused to confirm or deny her brother’s innocence. She said: “Did he kill Gabby? I don’t know.”Hiker Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Brian Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee. Audio of his 911 call was made public. He said the alleged Mr Laundrie was “talking wild” about having to get to California to see a girlfriend. “There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the...
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Gabby Petito Told Cops She Worried Boyfriend Would Ditch Her on Trip: Bodycam Footage

Newly released bodycam footage shows a distraught Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brain Laundrie, moments after a heated argument during their cross-country road trip. The Aug. 12 video was taken outside Arches National Park in Utah, after a witness reported the couple arguing at a grocery store and called 911. Petito told police she was afraid Laundrie was going to drive off and leave her stranded at the grocery store. She apparently scratched him during the back-and-forth scuffle.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: Is Michael Ilesanmi Using Angela Deem? Truth Revealed

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had an unbelievable relationship since they stepped onto the 90 Day Fiance scene. Yet, they have managed to overcome a lot together, and Deem was always looking for an egg to tote. The one question on many people’s minds was: does Michael love her or just want a green card? Now, the truth has come out and it might actually shock you.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy