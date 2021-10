The reason why Ross Barkley stayed at Chelsea this summer rather than moving to West Bromwich Albion or Burnley has been revealed by reports in England. The 27-year-old had his number eight shirt ripped from him and handed to Mateo Kovacic in the summer as he was expected to leave, however he remains at the club and was handed the number 18.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO