Chicago police Sunday were searching for the gunman who opened fire at officers in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, authorities stated. At approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West 88th Street for a report of shots fired and observed a man in an alley armed with a gun. At that point, officers began to pursue the offender who then fired shots in their direction, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO