CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Louisville Wins at Dover on 5th Card Tiebreaker – Boys Golf

By Leopard Nation
louisvilleleopards.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article<<< Previous Shamrock Shootout | Boys Golf Schedule | Next Match Vs. Cloverleaf >>>. The Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Team defeated the host Dover Tornadoes on a 5th card tiebreaker Thursday at Oak Shadows Golf Club. The two teams tied 168-168 utilizing their four best scores, but Louisville held a seven stroke advantage when instituting the fifth best score. With the victory, the Leopards improved to 6-5 on the season.

louisvilleleopards.org

Comments / 0

Related
Howard County Times

River Hill boys golf wins battle of unbeaten teams against Howard | Howard County sports roundup

On a rain-soaked Timbers at Troy golf course Wednesday afternoon, the River Hill boys golf team earned itself a chance at this year’s county championship. The Hawks (5-0) knocked off previously undefeated Howard (4-1), 79-60, to set up a meeting against Marriotts Ridge (5-0) for this year’s county title next week. The Mustangs have won 82 consecutive matches against county opponents and every league championship since 2013.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
elizabethton.com

Cyclone boys win District 1-AA Golf Championship

Each time the Elizabethton Cyclone boys golf team has taken to the links this season, the team has been at or near the top in each of their matches. On Monday, the Cyclones picked the perfect time to take the top spot as the team shot a round of 303 to capture the 2021 District 1-AA Golf Championship on their home course at Elizabethton Golf Course.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Montrose Daily Press

MHS boys golf wins sixth straight regional title

Winner of six straight regional championships, coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School boys golf team had to work harder for this one. And there was drama on the closing holes. The showdown was at Cobble Creek’s par-five 16th hole. At the time, Montrose, Mullen High School of Denver and Steamboat...
MONTROSE, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Golf: Grandview wins Northern Region for spot in 5A state tourney

LOUISVILLE | The Grandview boys golf team held on for a one-stroke victory in the Class 5A Northern Region tournament Sept. 20 at Coal Creek Golf Course, which gave the Wolves passage as a team into the upcoming 5A state tournament. Coach Kurtis Bailey’s team finished one stroke ahead of...
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Miller
louisvilleleopards.org

Ralston Cards School Record 30 as Louisville Wins at Northwest – Girls Golf

<<< Previous Vs. New Philadelphia | Girls Golf Schedule | Next Tri-County Postseason >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Golf Team defeated the host Northwest Indians 145-225 Tuesday at Lyons Den Golf Course in Canal Fulton. With the victory, Louisville finishes the regular season with a record of 13-2. . Ralston...
GOLF
KTLO

Izard County boys’ golf wins district tournament

The Izard County boys’ golf team captured the Class 1A District Two tournament Monday at The Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend, finishing 18 strokes ahead of second place West Side. The Cougars were led by Denton Reilley who earned medalist honors with a 78. Landon McBride had an...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
newscenter1.tv

Boys Golf: Spartans win Black Hills Conference title

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Spearfish came away with the team title at the Black Hills Conference Boys Golf Tournament Monday at the Belle Fourche Country Club. The Spartans won the conference championship for the sixth year in row with a team score of 336. St. Thomas More was second with...
SPEARFISH, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln wins boys Metro Conference golf title led by Honner and Geraets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The boys Metro Conference golf tournament was held at Bakker Crossing today on a fantastic fall day to be on the links. Unfortunately Lincoln’s Luke Honner had buzzed around in 3 hours with an amazing 65 and was done when we got there. But his teammate Bennett Geraets birdied to of the final three holes and shot a 66 as the Patriots rolled to the team title by 23 shots and went 6 under as a group! Charlie Mickelson also of Lincoln and William Sanford of O’Gorman were next in line with 73′s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carding#Tornado#Oak Shadows Golf Club#Leopards#Lead Louisville#Lead Dover#Par#Miller
oswegocountynewsnow.com

J-D continues win streak over Buc boys golf

OSWEGO — Jamesville-DeWitt won its eighth consecutive match with a 196-202 win over the Oswego varsity boys golf team Monday at Oswego Country Club. The Bucs’ Neil Roman and Kevin Waters tied for medalist honors, despite the loss, with both players shooting a 37. Rounding out Oswego’s five-player score were...
OSWEGO, NY
carbondaletimes.com

Prep Golf: Bulldog boys get dual win over CWC

The Harrisburg boys' golf team picked up a 10-stroke win over visiting Carmi-white County Monday at Shawnee Hills Country Club, winning 160-170. Harrisburg's Grant Wilson took medalist honors with a 34, while the Bulldogs got a 38 from Ashton Hall, a 41 from Brent Lawrence and a 47 from Hayden Emery.
HARRISBURG, IL
Ottumwa Courier

Boys golf: Bulldog golfers win CIML Metro dual title

OTTUMWA – One more conference title down. One more to go. The Ottumwa High School boys golf team closed out a clean sweep of CIML Metro dual competitions on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course, posting another consistent nine-hole score of 154 beating out Des Moines Roosevelt by 23 shots. For the fifth straight year, Ottumwa beat each and every Des Moines Public School in a dual on the links.
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Record-Herald

McClain wins FAC boys golf match No. 5

JACKSON — The race for the Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf title got a little closer Thursday, Sept. 16 when the six FAC teams met at Jackson. The defending champion Washington Blue Lions placed third at the meet with a 181 team score. McClain won with a 175 and Hillsboro...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Daily Herald

Boys golf: Geneva wins 2nd straight DuKane title in dominating fashion

Jesse Balc and Austin Frick have consistently been jockeying for Geneva's top score all season long. It's apparently brought out the best in the two junior golfers. "It's actually great. He really popped up this year," Balc said of Frick on Tuesday during the DuKane Conference boys golf meet. "He's been beating me, almost every time. It just feels like I need to get back out there and prove to myself that I can still hang with him."
GENEVA, IL
Vail Daily

VMS boys golf wins regional tournament

The Vail Mountain School boys golf won the regional golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa. This is the first time VMS boys golf has ever won this tournament, according to Coach Will Sipf. “We couldn’t have asked for more beautiful course conditions. They were...
VAIL, CO
kmaland.com

KMAland Golf (9/22): Sioux City East boys win triangular behind Spier

(KMAland) -- Sioux City East’s boys won a modified nine-hole triangular with Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Wednesday in KMAland golf. BOYS: Sioux City East 157 Sioux City North 183 Sioux City West 233. Medalist: Ethan Spier, Sioux City East (37) Runner-up: Cole Johnson, Sioux City East...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack rallies to win Husky Invitational by tiebreaker

BREMERTON, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada men’s golf team rallied from 17 shots down and played a final round of twelve-under to tie Washington and win the Husky Invitational by tiebreaker. The Pack was sitting in 6th place after the second round, a long 36-hole day one of the tournament, leading to a gritty finish to the final day of play. Nevada used a 12-under third round to rally past four teams and pull into a tie with first-place Washington (-18). The tiebreaker favored the Wolf Pack and Nevada celebrates its first tournament win of the season and first win since taking the Olympic Club Intercollegiate on Mar. 11-12, 2019.
GOLF
gopiratespwhs.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 5th place at Invitational @ Meadow Links Golf Course

The boys CC team had a strong team showing in the 20 team invite hosted by Manitowoc Lincoln HS. The Pirate ended up in 5th place with 184 points. Wauwatosa East narrowly edged out Stevens Point 50 to 51 for the title. Those teams are currently ranked 2nd and 3rd in division 1 by the state coaches association. Leading the Pirates was Mason Raasch with a seasons best time of 17:04 which was good for 15th place out of the 148 runners in the varsity field. He was followed by Nate Meeks who finished in 21st place with a time of 17:19. The teams next finisher was Gabe Pasten who ran personal best time of 17:41 and finished in 31st place. The Pirates next finisher was Austin Rinke who had a seasons best time of 17:48 which was good for 40th place. The teams 5th runner was Gino Fekisconin who ended up in 77th place with a time of 18:52. Bryce Grant rounded out the varsity field with a time of 18:53 which was good for 79th place in the team standings.
GOLF
thelansingjournal.com

TFS Sports round-up: Boys cross country takes first, Golf wins on ‘jersey day’

LANSING, Ill. (September 22, 2021) — The scores for September 21-22: September 21. Meet: TFS vs. Hillcrest High School vs. Richards High School. Score: TFS took first place in the three-school match: TFS-24, Hillcrest-35, Richards-did not have a complete team. TFS’s last home meet of the year at Erfert Park...
TENNIS
Hawk Eye

Boys golf: Spear goes low as Burlington wins Grayhound Invitational

Nate Spear has been on the cusp of a breakthrough round all season. While the temperature at Flint Hills Golf Course soared into the mid-80s on Monday afternoon, Spear went low. Really low. The Burlington High School senior scorched the par-71 layout, firing a 6-under-par 65 to lead the Grayhounds...
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy