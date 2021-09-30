Louisville Wins at Dover on 5th Card Tiebreaker – Boys Golf
<<< Previous Shamrock Shootout | Boys Golf Schedule | Next Match Vs. Cloverleaf >>>. The Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Team defeated the host Dover Tornadoes on a 5th card tiebreaker Thursday at Oak Shadows Golf Club. The two teams tied 168-168 utilizing their four best scores, but Louisville held a seven stroke advantage when instituting the fifth best score. With the victory, the Leopards improved to 6-5 on the season.louisvilleleopards.org
