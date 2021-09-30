CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Rains Could Hurt Grape Crop

By Ted Baker
 4 days ago
Heavy August rains could cause some problems for the Finger Lakes wine grape crop. Wine Business dot com reports some vineyards got up to five inches of rain in mid-August, causing cracking of some vines, particularly Cayuga White. Some growers picked that variety earlier than usual over fears of sour rot. Cooperative Extension viticulture specialist Hans Walter-Peterson says the grapes are bigger than usual this year and the Brix, the level of residual sugar in the grapes, is lagging behind where it usually is this time of year. Good news for growers, grape prices are higher than they were last year.

