We're getting close to October 1, the date when Sarah Tudzin will share Let Me Do One More, her second studio album as illuminati hotties. The punk group are currently four for four on the singles released from the upcoming project, with "Pool Hopping" landing on our Best Rock Songs list and "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA" currently playing through my speakers at a neighbor-irritating volume level. Next year, illuminati hotties fans in North America will get the chance to hear these songs — and more! — in concert. Fenne Lilly will play all of the shows and Pom Pom Squad and Katy Kirby will play select dates. Check them out below.

