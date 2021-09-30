CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilean Park Rangers Trained in Protected Area Management

By Maximiliano Sepúlveda
Cover picture for the articleThe nearly 430 permanent park rangers at Chile’s Forest Service and Protected Areas Agency (CONAF) play a crucial role in conservation. They implement strategies to protect biodiversity in Chile’s 46 million-acre National System of Protected Wild Areas (SNASPE)—86.5% of which is located in Patagonia. The rangers also serve as a bridge between the community and the environment by helping to conserve protected areas’ natural and cultural heritage.

