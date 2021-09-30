Chilean Park Rangers Trained in Protected Area Management
The nearly 430 permanent park rangers at Chile’s Forest Service and Protected Areas Agency (CONAF) play a crucial role in conservation. They implement strategies to protect biodiversity in Chile’s 46 million-acre National System of Protected Wild Areas (SNASPE)—86.5% of which is located in Patagonia. The rangers also serve as a bridge between the community and the environment by helping to conserve protected areas’ natural and cultural heritage.www.pewtrusts.org
Comments / 0