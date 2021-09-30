Chilean Park Rangers Trained in Protected Area Management

On October 28, 2016, global leaders made history by designating one the most productive and healthy stretches of ocean as the world’s largest marine protected area (MPA). Establishing the Ross Sea region MPA required the efforts of hundreds of scientists and officials, thousands of conservationists, and millions of global citizens over the course of more than a decade. In the end, it involved reaching consensus among the more than two dozen governments that comprise the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the decision-making body that manages the Southern Ocean. CCAMLR is among the few multinational bodies that has developed high seas MPAs, and it is committed to creating a representative network of Southern Ocean MPAs.

