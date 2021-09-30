Imelda May and Andrea Corr among guests for Bob Geldof 70th birthday special episode of RTE One's The Late Late Show
A special edition of The Late Late Show celebrating the 70th birthday of Bob Geldof has been announced. Airing on RTÉ One on Friday October 1, Ryan Turbridy will celebrate the life, career and legacy of one of Ireland's most successful exports, who has carved an incredible career as a trailblazing musician and icon of charitable campaigning. Bob Geldof celebrate his landmark birthday on October 5.www.officialcharts.com
