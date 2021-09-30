CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Imelda May and Andrea Corr among guests for Bob Geldof 70th birthday special episode of RTE One's The Late Late Show

By Jack White Twitter
officialcharts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special edition of The Late Late Show celebrating the 70th birthday of Bob Geldof has been announced. Airing on RTÉ One on Friday October 1, Ryan Turbridy will celebrate the life, career and legacy of one of Ireland's most successful exports, who has carved an incredible career as a trailblazing musician and icon of charitable campaigning. Bob Geldof celebrate his landmark birthday on October 5.

www.officialcharts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Corr
Person
Bob Geldof
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Midge Ure
Person
Imelda May
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mary Robinson
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Special Edition#The Boomtown Rats#Band Aid#Live Aid#Citizens Of Boomtown
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

The Chloe x Halle member is climbing Billboard charts as she oozes sexuality and gives middle finger to haters with her hypnotizing solo debut 'Have Mercy'. AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey is unmerciful with haters as she kicked off her solo career. The Chloe x Halle member is rising on the charts with "Have Mercy", climbing to No. 13 on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 3 on iTunes song sales chart while shaking off critics and unapologetically embracing her body.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 on a date with Taylor Swift

While their time as a couple is well and truly up, it’s been revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 (US!) just to see Taylor Swift, back in 2010. Reports state that the actor spent 165k on hiring a private jet to fly Swift to London, who was his then-girlfriend, for 24 hours.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy