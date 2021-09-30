CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

College Charge Backs Cost Monroe County

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finger Lakes Community College received one-point-nine million dollars in taxpayer money last year…from taxpayers in Monroe County. The Rochester City Paper reports it’s because of a state law under which taxpayers pay what are called charge backs for students who attend community college in other counties. Monroe County taxpayers paid 49 million in charge backs last year, 30 million more than they spent on their own Monroe Community College. That school received almost five million in charge backs. There are growing calls to end the practice.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Rochester Mayor Warren to Resign December 1st

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will resign from office on December 1st. Warren’s resignation is part of a plea deal she agreed to for campaign finance violations in Monroe County Court Monday. Warren was charged with two felonies related to campaign finances being mishandled during the 2017 mayoral election. Two other people charged also pleaded guilty on Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Blood Drives in Yates County Tuesday

Three American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Yates County in October and two are scheduled for Tuesday. They will take place at the Dundee American Legion and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Penn Yan and will both start at 12:30. The third drive will take place from noon...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Helming Wants Testing Option Added to Mandate

State Senator Pam Helming says there should be a greater emphasis on testing to slow the spread of COVID. She says health care workers who don’t want to get vaccinated should have the option to get tested frequently to keep their jobs. Under an executive order signed by the Governor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Few New Details Released by DA in Elmira Torture and Murder Investigation

The murder of a New York City man in Elmira likely occurred almost two months before his body was found in Potter County, Pennsylvania, in early April. Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore on Monday wouldn’t give too many more details on the ongoing investigation but did say there was a relationship between the victim, Juan Jose Gotay, and the four people arrested so far in connection with his death.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
Monroe County, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Public Works Department Presents to Council

Auburn Public Works Superintendent Mike Talbot and his staff made a presentation to the City Council at their most recent meeting. City Clerk Chuck Mason says the council wants to hear from department heads other than at budget time. The Public Works Department is responsible for over a hundred miles...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Teens Get Amazon Gift Card for COVID Vaccination

If your teen gets vaccinated for COVID-19 in Cayuga County, they’ll receive a 25 dollar gift card from Amazon. The Cayuga County Health Department is participating in the state’s #VaxtoSchool campaign, which is targeting unvaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated. Any child in this age group who receives their first dose of Pfizer vaccine from now until November 19th at any county Health Department vaccination clinic will receive the gift card.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Fingerlakes Mall Holding 3 Vax Clinics

Friday saw 27 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, according to the County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases since March of 2020 to 8,163. The Fingerlakes Mall will host three vaccination clinics this week on the following dates:. Saturday, October 2, 10:00am-12:00pm. Wednesday, October 6, 4:00pm-5:00pm. Friday,...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Eric Smith up for Parole Hearing This Week

The 11th parole hearing for convicted murderer Eric Smith is scheduled for this week. Smith was found guilty of murdering four-year-old Derrick Robie of Savona in 1993. WETM in Elmira reports the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision that Smith is scheduled for an interview this week, with the Board then having up to two weeks to make a decision whether or not he should be granted parole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe Community College#The Rochester City Paper#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested in Seneca Falls

A Geneva woman was arrested Thursday in Seneca Falls for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Police arrested Taylor L Mason around 8:30pm Thursday after conducting a welfare check on her after she appeared to be unconscious in her running car. It was determined she was not having a medical emergency, but was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

2 HABs reported on Canandaigua Lake

Two Harmful Algal Blooms have occurred this week on Canandaigua lake. The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association reports a small localized bloom initially reported last week in Crystal Beach was confirmed this week. On September 29, another small bloom was observed along the waterfront of the Canandaigua Yacht Club. The Volunteer...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Ambulance Service Ready to Roll

The final piece is in place for Auburn to launch its own city-run ambulance service. The City Council has approved a contract with a Pittsburgh company to handle the billing. City Clerk Chuck Mason says when the service launches next month, city residents will get more reliable service. The city...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Holds Fall DWI Victim Impact Panel

The Yates County STOP DWI Program sponsored Yates County Drunk/Impaired Driving Victim Impact Panels (VIP) Wednesday at the County Office Building auditorium. Sheriff Ron Spike who chairs the Task Force VIP said, “Our mission is to assist our courts in the mandate for driving under the influence by alcohol or drugs offenders to understand the human factor of victimization that impaired driving can cause others by making a bad choice to drink or take illegal drugs, and then drive a motor vehicle.” The County and all Town and Village courts, as a part of the disposition of a DWI-related case orders the attending of a VIP.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Kinney Drugs Names New President

Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, announces the election of John M. Marraffa, R.Ph., as President. John joined KPH Healthcare Services in 2019 as Vice President of Government Affairs & Healthcare Services Integration. Since then, he launched a new division, “Kinnect,” a transformational onsite pharmacy for specialized healthcare facilities. He also expanded Kinney’s innovative “Delivery at Discharge” program, introduced a Patient Safety Organization, and lead Kinney’s extensive corporate COVID-19 vaccination and testing response. Marraffa also serves as Patient Safety Officer to provide leadership and direction to the organization’s patient safety strategy. He is responsible for continuously evaluating and improving patient safety programs based on internal needs and external requirements and standards. John also serves as the organization’s HIPAA Officer.
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

Robbery in Ithaca

Friday night saw Ithaca police responding to a robbery. Just before 7:00pm Friday, Ithaca police arrived at the 700 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Officers spoke with the victim who claimed he was punched in the face and had his cellphone stolen from him. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Divide New York Holds Annual Caucus Saturday in Ithaca

The Divide New York Caucus will hold its annual meeting in Ithaca on Saturday. The group supports a bill that proposes a state Constitutional Amendment to divide the state into three autonomous regions. The regions would be called the New Amsterdam Region for upstate, the New York region for downstate, and the Montauk Region for the New York City suburbs.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Sheriff Resigns

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is resigning. In a statement released Wednesday night, Henderson’s attorney Eugene Welch announced his client’s resignation is “in the best interest of the Sheriff, his family, and the employees of Ontario County.” The statement went on to say neither the Sheriff nor the County has any additional statement regarding the resignation.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

CCE Yates Workshop in October to Focus on Solar Leasing

If you’re interested in learning more about solar leasing in Yates County, Cornell Cooperative Extension will soon be hosting an educational workshop on the subject. Executive Director Arlene Wilson says the October 26th workshop is open to anyone. Arlene says Cornell is a neutral party when it comes to providing...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Launches Initiative to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

Governor Kathy Hochul Friday proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announced $6.5 million in funding that will allow state-licensed service providers to offer survivors of domestic violence and their families with options for assistance and support, instead of relying on shelter-based services, and that will also enhance prevention programs. In addition, Governor Hochul also highlighted a new Technology Safety and Innovation for Survivors public awareness campaign, which will be coordinated by the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) and will shine a light on technology’s role in abuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy