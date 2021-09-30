College Charge Backs Cost Monroe County

The Yates County STOP DWI Program sponsored Yates County Drunk/Impaired Driving Victim Impact Panels (VIP) Wednesday at the County Office Building auditorium. Sheriff Ron Spike who chairs the Task Force VIP said, “Our mission is to assist our courts in the mandate for driving under the influence by alcohol or drugs offenders to understand the human factor of victimization that impaired driving can cause others by making a bad choice to drink or take illegal drugs, and then drive a motor vehicle.” The County and all Town and Village courts, as a part of the disposition of a DWI-related case orders the attending of a VIP.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO