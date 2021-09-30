College Charge Backs Cost Monroe County
Finger Lakes Community College received one-point-nine million dollars in taxpayer money last year…from taxpayers in Monroe County. The Rochester City Paper reports it’s because of a state law under which taxpayers pay what are called charge backs for students who attend community college in other counties. Monroe County taxpayers paid 49 million in charge backs last year, 30 million more than they spent on their own Monroe Community College. That school received almost five million in charge backs. There are growing calls to end the practice.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
