In honor of his son turning 16, Rick Ross sought to use this milestone to teach his kid the importance of bossing up early, so he gifted him his own Wingstop branch. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY,” the MMG mogul wrote on Instagram. “Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going,” he added. Warm wishes for his son, who is also named William Roberts, soon began to pour in, with Jim Jones, E-40, Murda Beatz, T.I. and Killer Mike all offering their support. “William, I’m extremely proud of you my son,” Rozay commented on his son’s post. The mogul himself owns well over a dozen Wingstop locations.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO