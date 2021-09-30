CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How (and why) to emphasize listening in effective climate communications

By North Carolina State University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field of climate change communication has done loads to give climate scientists a more relatable voice when disseminating their findings to the public. But good communication is as much about listening as speaking; learning from the public as much as educating them. Our newly-published research shows that fair and effective climate action will depend on the world's leading fact-finders growing a pair of ears to go with their newfound voice, and we think communicators have a critical role in helping them do it. Here is a summary of our key points.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Half a degree makes a big difference in a warming world

Half a degree Celsius may not seem like much, but climate experts say a world that has warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius above 19th-century levels compared to 2C could be the difference between life and death. A 2C Earth would see the number of people facing extreme heat waves more than...
UNITED NATIONS
World Economic Forum

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

Water scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Reducing air pollution: How can changing behaviors help?

Changing people's behaviors is key to improving urban air quality, but it should be done in a way that involves the community, say researchers. Air pollution ranks fourth among major risk factors for global disease and mortality. In the UK, it contributes to between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths annually, with an estimated economic cost of more than £20 billion every year.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Global warming kills 14 percent of world's corals in a decade

Dynamite fishing and pollution—but mostly global warming—wiped out 14 percent of the world's coral reefs from 2009 to 2018, leaving graveyards of bleached skeletons where vibrant ecosystems once thrived, according to the largest ever survey of coral health. Hardest hit were corals in South Asia and the Pacific, around the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Science#Ipcc
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Social science for algorithmic societies

Machine learning algorithms pervade modern life. They shape decisions about who gets a mortgage, who gets a job, and who gets bail, and have become so enmeshed in our political and economic processes that some scientists argue we are witnessing the emergence of "algorithmically infused societies." In a new perspective...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Futurity

Method uses sound to make objects ‘disappear’

Researchers have devised a method of using acoustics to both conceal and simulate objects. When listening to music, we don’t just hear the notes produced by the instruments, we are also immersed in its echoes from our surroundings. Sound waves bounce back off the walls and objects around us, forming a characteristic sound effect—a specific acoustic field. This explains why the same piece of music sounds very different when played in an old church or a modern concrete building.
SCIENCE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
AFP

Science journal calls on scientists to combat Facebook misinformation

Leading US journal Science on Thursday issued a rare editorial calling for scientists to fight back against the Covid misinformation that proliferates on Facebook. "Since the end of World War II, scientists have clung to the idea that if they stay objective and state the science, then the rest of the world will follow," he said, concluding that hostility to both climate and Covid research had proven this naive. ia/st
INTERNET
Phys.org

Graphene: 'Miracle material' singled out for COVID conspiracies

Graphene, a Nobel Prize-awarded material with promising applications for greener energy and nanomedicine, has been the topic of much disinformation by coronavirus anti-vaxxers claiming it can be used to "magnetize" and "control" people. What is graphene?. Often referred to as a "miracle material," graphene is one of the world's strongest...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
capradio.org

How Indigenous Knowledge Is Changing The Way California Tracks The Effects of Climate Change

The weekend of the Mule Days parade in Bishop used to be hot. Sweltering hot. Hot enough that L’eaux Stewart’s childhood memories of the May festival are a mixture of celebrations and heat advisories in 100-plus degree weather. It was to the point that she recalls area hospitals often expected an influx of tourists-turned-patients suffering from heat exhaustion in the scorching temperatures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Communications Manager (Press & Public Affairs)

The Tree Council is the charity that brings everyone together for the love of trees. It is a vital moment for our environment. The public is increasingly aware of the important role trees play in tackling climate change, protecting and improving biodiversity and contributing to our health and wellbeing, amongst many other things.
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

How to Effectively Communicate with Others

To effectively communicate, listen, keep your own interests on hold, and use person-centered skills. Person-centered skills include open-ended requests, repeating another’s statement, inquiring about emotions, and responding empathically. One expresses empathy by naming the emotion, expressing understanding and respect, and verbalizing support. Many have advocated using person-centered skills since the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy