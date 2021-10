Four members of the same family were killed in a wine-making accident at their vineyard in an Italian village. The accident occurred Saturday in Paola, a small town located in the southern region of Calabria, when several family members gathered as part of a wine-making event. One of the men went into a cellar to stir the fermenting wine and reportedly was overcome by fumes, which then subsequently happened several more times.

